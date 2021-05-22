The Single Sided Masking Tape market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Single Sided Masking Tape market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Single Sided Masking Tape market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Single Sided Masking Tape industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Single Sided Masking Tape Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Single Sided Masking Tape market covered in Chapter 4:

3M

PPM

Shurtape

PPI

Ahlstrom

Berry

Saint-Gobain

Scapa

Cintas

Advance Tapes International

tesa

Bolex

Nitto Denko

Intertapes Polymer Group

Canadian

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Single Sided Masking Tape market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Silicon-based Adhesive

Acrylic-based Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Single Sided Masking Tape market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Painting

Plating

Abrasive Blasting

High-Temperature Applications

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Single Sided Masking Tape Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Silicon-based Adhesive

1.5.3 Acrylic-based Adhesive

1.5.4 Rubber-based Adhesive

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Single Sided Masking Tape Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Painting

1.6.3 Plating

1.6.4 Abrasive Blasting

1.6.5 High-Temperature Applications

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Single Sided Masking Tape Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Single Sided Masking Tape Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Single Sided Masking Tape Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Single Sided Masking Tape

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Single Sided Masking Tape

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Single Sided Masking Tape Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 3M

4.1.1 3M Basic Information

4.1.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 3M Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 3M Business Overview

4.2 PPM

4.2.1 PPM Basic Information

4.2.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 PPM Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 PPM Business Overview

4.3 Shurtape

4.3.1 Shurtape Basic Information

4.3.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shurtape Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shurtape Business Overview

4.4 PPI

4.4.1 PPI Basic Information

4.4.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 PPI Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 PPI Business Overview

4.5 Ahlstrom

4.5.1 Ahlstrom Basic Information

4.5.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ahlstrom Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ahlstrom Business Overview

4.6 Berry

4.6.1 Berry Basic Information

4.6.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Berry Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Berry Business Overview

4.7 Saint-Gobain

4.7.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.7.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Saint-Gobain Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.8 Scapa

4.8.1 Scapa Basic Information

4.8.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Scapa Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Scapa Business Overview

4.9 Cintas

4.9.1 Cintas Basic Information

4.9.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Cintas Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Cintas Business Overview

4.10 Advance Tapes International

4.10.1 Advance Tapes International Basic Information

4.10.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Advance Tapes International Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Advance Tapes International Business Overview

4.11 tesa

4.11.1 tesa Basic Information

4.11.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 tesa Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 tesa Business Overview

4.12 Bolex

4.12.1 Bolex Basic Information

4.12.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Bolex Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Bolex Business Overview

4.13 Nitto Denko

4.13.1 Nitto Denko Basic Information

4.13.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Nitto Denko Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Nitto Denko Business Overview

4.14 Intertapes Polymer Group

4.14.1 Intertapes Polymer Group Basic Information

4.14.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Intertapes Polymer Group Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Intertapes Polymer Group Business Overview

4.15 Canadian

4.15.1 Canadian Basic Information

4.15.2 Single Sided Masking Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Canadian Single Sided Masking Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Canadian Business Overview

….Continued

