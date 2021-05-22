Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Roll-Your-Own Paper Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Roll-Your-Own Paper market covered in Chapter 4:

Georgia Pacific LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Natron Hayat doo

International Paper

WestRock Company

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

Kapstone Paper＆Packaging

Canfor Corporation

GARP Co.

Billerudkorsnas AB

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Roll-Your-Own Paper market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gift Wrap Rolls

Butcher Paper Rolls

Wallpaper

Kraft Paper Roll

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Roll-Your-Own Paper market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Package

Stationery

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gift Wrap Rolls

1.5.3 Butcher Paper Rolls

1.5.4 Wallpaper

1.5.5 Kraft Paper Roll

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Package

1.6.3 Stationery

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Roll-Your-Own Paper Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Roll-Your-Own Paper Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Roll-Your-Own Paper Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Roll-Your-Own Paper

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Roll-Your-Own Paper

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Roll-Your-Own Paper Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Georgia Pacific LLC

4.1.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Basic Information

4.1.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Business Overview

4.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

4.2.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Basic Information

4.2.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Business Overview

4.3 Natron Hayat doo

4.3.1 Natron Hayat doo Basic Information

4.3.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Natron Hayat doo Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Natron Hayat doo Business Overview

4.4 International Paper

4.4.1 International Paper Basic Information

4.4.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 International Paper Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 International Paper Business Overview

4.5 WestRock Company

4.5.1 WestRock Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 WestRock Company Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 WestRock Company Business Overview

4.6 Mondi Group

4.6.1 Mondi Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mondi Group Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mondi Group Business Overview

4.7 Stora Enso

4.7.1 Stora Enso Basic Information

4.7.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Stora Enso Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Stora Enso Business Overview

4.8 Kapstone Paper＆Packaging

4.8.1 Kapstone Paper＆Packaging Basic Information

4.8.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Kapstone Paper＆Packaging Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Kapstone Paper＆Packaging Business Overview

4.9 Canfor Corporation

4.9.1 Canfor Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Canfor Corporation Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Canfor Corporation Business Overview

4.10 GARP Co.

4.10.1 GARP Co. Basic Information

4.10.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GARP Co. Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GARP Co. Business Overview

4.11 Billerudkorsnas AB

4.11.1 Billerudkorsnas AB Basic Information

4.11.2 Roll-Your-Own Paper Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Billerudkorsnas AB Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Billerudkorsnas AB Business Overview

5 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Roll-Your-Own Paper Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Roll-Your-Own Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Roll-Your-Own Paper Market Under COVID-19

….continued

