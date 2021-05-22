The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market covered in Chapter 4:

LG Chem

DuPont

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

Egyptian Petrochemicals Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Neisco

Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp.

INOVYN

Misr El-Hegaz

TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd (SAPPCO)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Low-smoke PVC

Chlorinated PVC

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Rigid PVC

1.5.3 Flexible PVC

1.5.4 Low-smoke PVC

1.5.5 Chlorinated PVC

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building & Construction

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Footwear

1.6.7 Healthcare

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LG Chem

4.1.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LG Chem Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.2 DuPont

4.2.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 DuPont Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

4.3.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.4 Egyptian Petrochemicals Company

4.4.1 Egyptian Petrochemicals Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Egyptian Petrochemicals Company Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Egyptian Petrochemicals Company Business Overview

4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

4.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Neisco

4.6.1 Neisco Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Neisco Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Neisco Business Overview

4.7 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp.

4.7.1 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp. Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp. Business Overview

4.8 INOVYN

4.8.1 INOVYN Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 INOVYN Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 INOVYN Business Overview

4.9 Misr El-Hegaz

4.9.1 Misr El-Hegaz Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Misr El-Hegaz Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Misr El-Hegaz Business Overview

4.10 TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E

4.10.1 TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E Business Overview

4.11 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

….continued

