The Polyimide (PI) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Polyimide (PI) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyimide (PI) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyimide (PI) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyimide (PI) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyimide (PI) market covered in Chapter 4:

Saint-Gobain

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

SKCKOLONPI

Solvay

SABIC

Mitsui Chemicals

HiPolyking

Evonik Fibres

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

DuPont

Taimide Technology

Shengyuan

Kaneka Corporation

Ube Industries

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyimide (PI) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Film

Resin

Plastic

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyimide (PI) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Machine Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Film

1.5.3 Resin

1.5.4 Plastic

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace Industry

1.6.3 Electrical Industry

1.6.4 Machine Industry

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Polyimide (PI) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyimide (PI) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyimide (PI) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyimide (PI)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyimide (PI)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyimide (PI) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Saint-Gobain

4.1.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.2 Asahi Kasei

4.2.1 Asahi Kasei Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

4.3 HD MicroSystems

4.3.1 HD MicroSystems Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 HD MicroSystems Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 HD MicroSystems Business Overview

4.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

4.4.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Business Overview

4.5 SKCKOLONPI

4.5.1 SKCKOLONPI Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 SKCKOLONPI Business Overview

4.6 Solvay

4.6.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Solvay Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.7 SABIC

4.7.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.8 Mitsui Chemicals

4.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

4.9 HiPolyking

4.9.1 HiPolyking Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 HiPolyking Business Overview

4.10 Evonik Fibres

4.10.1 Evonik Fibres Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Evonik Fibres Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Evonik Fibres Business Overview

4.11 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

4.11.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Business Overview

4.12 DuPont

4.12.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.13 Taimide Technology

4.13.1 Taimide Technology Basic Information

4.13.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Taimide Technology Business Overview

4.14 Shengyuan

4.14.1 Shengyuan Basic Information

4.14.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Shengyuan Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Shengyuan Business Overview

4.15 Kaneka Corporation

4.15.1 Kaneka Corporation Basic Information

4.15.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Kaneka Corporation Business Overview

4.16 Ube Industries

4.16.1 Ube Industries Basic Information

4.16.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Ube Industries Business Overview

5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyimide (PI) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyimide (PI) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyimide (PI) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Film Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Plastic Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

….continued

