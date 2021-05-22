The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market covered in Chapter 4:

Vallourec

TPCO

BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

Northwest Pipe

Continental Alloys & Services

Tenaris

Jiuli

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

HUSTEEL

JFE

Energex Tube (JMC)

CHANGBAO

Chelyabinsk Pipe

CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE

CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE

TMK Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

ArcelorMittal

Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

SANDVIK

WSP Holdings Limited

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL

Evraz

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

SB international Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Petrochemical Industry

Other Relevant Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Casing

1.5.3 Tubing

1.5.4 Line Pipe

1.5.5 Drill Pipe

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Petrochemical Industry

1.6.3 Other Relevant Industry

1.7 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Vallourec

4.1.1 Vallourec Basic Information

4.1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Vallourec Business Overview

4.2 TPCO

4.2.1 TPCO Basic Information

4.2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TPCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TPCO Business Overview

4.3 BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

4.3.1 BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO Basic Information

4.3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO Business Overview

4.4 Northwest Pipe

4.4.1 Northwest Pipe Basic Information

4.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Northwest Pipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Northwest Pipe Business Overview

4.5 Continental Alloys & Services

4.5.1 Continental Alloys & Services Basic Information

4.5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Continental Alloys & Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Continental Alloys & Services Business Overview

4.6 Tenaris

4.6.1 Tenaris Basic Information

4.6.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Tenaris Business Overview

4.7 Jiuli

4.7.1 Jiuli Basic Information

4.7.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Jiuli Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Jiuli Business Overview

4.8 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

4.8.1 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Business Overview

4.9 HUSTEEL

….continued

