The global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market covered in Chapter 4:

Weleda AG

Arbonne International

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc

Burt’s Bees

Avon Products, Inc

L’Oréal SA

Shiseido

Clorox

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Aveeno (J&J)

Coty Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Skin Care

1.5.3 Hair Care

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Oral Care

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Online Stores

1.6.3 Offline Stores

1.7 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Weleda AG

4.1.1 Weleda AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Weleda AG Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Weleda AG Business Overview

….continued

