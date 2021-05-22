1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wheat Protein Isolates market covered in Chapter 4:

Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd.

Honeyville Food Products, Inc.

EURODUNA Rohstoffe GmbH

MGP Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Manildra Group

GC Ingredients Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wheat Protein Isolates market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Texturizing Agent

Emulsification

Water Absorption

Dough Strengthener

Cohesion

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wheat Protein Isolates market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Noodles

Bread

Frozen Dough

Confectionery

Meat and Seafood Products

Feed Binder

Dietary Supplements

Other Products

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wheat Protein Isolates Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Texturizing Agent

1.5.3 Emulsification

1.5.4 Water Absorption

1.5.5 Dough Strengthener

1.5.6 Cohesion

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wheat Protein Isolates Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Noodles

1.6.3 Bread

1.6.4 Frozen Dough

1.6.5 Confectionery

1.6.6 Meat and Seafood Products

1.6.7 Feed Binder

1.6.8 Dietary Supplements

1.6.9 Other Products

1.7 Wheat Protein Isolates Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wheat Protein Isolates Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

