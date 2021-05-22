Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyimide Membrane Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyimide Membrane market covered in Chapter 4:

Taimide

Wanda Cable

I.S.T

MGC

Rayitek

Yabao

SKC Kolon

Meixin

Kying

Huajing

Tianhua Tech

Huaqiang

Kaneka

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

Yunda

Arakawa Chem

Tianyuan

Mingda

UBE

Shengyuan

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyimide Membrane market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Both Benzenoid

Biphenyl Polyimide Membrane

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyimide Membrane market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mechanical Parts

Electronic Parts

Electrical Insulation

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

Table of Content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Both Benzenoid

1.5.3 Biphenyl Polyimide Membrane

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyimide Membrane Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mechanical Parts

1.6.3 Electronic Parts

1.6.4 Electrical Insulation

1.6.5 Pressure Sensitive Tape

1.7 Polyimide Membrane Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyimide Membrane Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

