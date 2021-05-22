the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Paint Additives market covered in Chapter 4:

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Akzo Nobel

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Arkema SA

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Arch Chemicals

Lonza Group

Dow Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paint Additives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metallic Additive

Fluoropolymers

Acrylics

Urethanes

Polyalkyds

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paint Additives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Rheology Modification

Biocides Impact Modification

Wetting and Dispersion

Anti-Foaming

Flexibility

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

Table of Content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Paint Additives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Purity 98~99%

1.5.3 Purity >99%

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Paint Additives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Flavor

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Paint Additives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paint Additives Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

