Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Nuclear Fuels Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Nuclear Fuels market covered in Chapter 4:
BHP Billiton
Denison Mines
Eagle Plains Resources
KazAtomProm
Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation
Rio Tinto
Cameco
Globex Mining Enterprises
International Montoro Resources
Canalaska Uranium
China General Nuclear Power
China National Nuclear Corporation
Forsys Metals
NMMC
Energy Resources of Australia
Bannerman Resources
Berkeley Energia
ARMZ Uranium Holding Company
Azimut Exploration
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Nuclear Fuels market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Uranium-235
Plutonium-239
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Nuclear Fuels market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Metal
Alloy
Oxide
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Table of Content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Nuclear Fuels Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Uranium-235
1.5.3 Plutonium-239
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Nuclear Fuels Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Metal
1.6.3 Alloy
1.6.4 Oxide
1.7 Nuclear Fuels Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nuclear Fuels Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
