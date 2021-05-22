Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Forged Steel Grinding Media Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Forged Steel Grinding Media market covered in Chapter 4:
Oriental Casting and Forging
Jianzhen Steel Ball
Zhangqiu Ruinian Casting and Forging
Jinan Daming New Material
Jinchi Steel Ball
Zhangqiu Taitou
Zhengxing Grinding Ball
Ningjin Huanqiu Casting
Sheng Ye Grinding Ball
Longteng Special Steel
Shandong Huamin
Taishan Steel Ball
Qingzhou Huahong
Dongyuan Steel Ball
Zhangqiu Gudao Steel Ball
Jinan Huafu
Sanxing Steel Ball
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Forged Steel Grinding Media market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Forged Steel Grinding Cylpeb
Forged Steel Grinding Ball
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Forged Steel Grinding Media market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Cement Industry
Chemical Engineering
Thermal Power Plant
Mineral Dressing
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
Table of Content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.6 Market by Application
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
