Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aramid Fiber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aramid Fiber market covered in Chapter 4:
Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd
SRO Aramid (Jiangzu) Co., Ltd.
KERMEL
DAK Americas
TEIJIN LIMITED
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Dupont
Bluestar
HYOSUNG
Kolon Industries, Inc
Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation
China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
IBIDEN CO., LTD
Huvis
Toray Chemicals Korea Inc.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aramid Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Para-Aramid Fiber
Meta-Aramid Fiber
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aramid Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Body Armor & Helmet
Security & Protection
Frictional Materials
Rubber Reinforcement
Optical Fiber
Electrical Insulation
Tire Reinforcements
High Strength Rope
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Table of Content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Para-Aramid Fiber
1.5.3 Meta-Aramid Fiber
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Body Armor & Helmet
1.6.3 Security & Protection
1.6.4 Frictional Materials
1.6.5 Rubber Reinforcement
1.6.6 Optical Fiber
1.6.7 Electrical Insulation
1.6.8 Tire Reinforcements
1.6.9 High Strength Rope
1.7 Aramid Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aramid Fiber Industry Development
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
