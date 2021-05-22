The Hexamethylenediamine market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Hexamethylenediamine market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Hexamethylenediamine market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Hexamethylenediamine industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hexamethylenediamine Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hexamethylenediamine market covered in Chapter 4:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei

Rennovia

Dupont

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Liaoyang Petrochemical Company

Radici Partecipazioni

Ashland

Evonik

Solvay Group

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

Invista

Aladdin Industrial Corporation,

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Genomatica

Alfa Aesar

Ascend Performance Materials

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hexamethylenediamine market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Adiponitrile Method

Hexanediol Method

Caprolactam Method

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hexamethylenediamine market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Nylon synthesis

Curing agents

Water treatment chemicals

Chemical synthesis

Medical

Adhesives

Others.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Adiponitrile Method

1.5.3 Hexanediol Method

1.5.4 Caprolactam Method

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Nylon synthesis

1.6.3 Curing agents

1.6.4 Water treatment chemicals

1.6.5 Chemical synthesis

1.6.6 Medical

1.6.7 Adhesives

1.6.8 Others.

1.7 Hexamethylenediamine Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hexamethylenediamine Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hexamethylenediamine Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hexamethylenediamine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hexamethylenediamine

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hexamethylenediamine

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hexamethylenediamine Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toray Industries, Inc.

4.1.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Merck KGaA

4.2.1 Merck KGaA Basic Information

4.2.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Merck KGaA Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview

4.3 Asahi Kasei

4.3.1 Asahi Kasei Basic Information

4.3.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Asahi Kasei Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

4.4 Rennovia

4.4.1 Rennovia Basic Information

4.4.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Rennovia Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Rennovia Business Overview

4.5 Dupont

4.5.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.5.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dupont Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.6 Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd. Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Liaoyang Petrochemical Company

4.7.1 Liaoyang Petrochemical Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Liaoyang Petrochemical Company Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Liaoyang Petrochemical Company Business Overview

4.8 Radici Partecipazioni

4.8.1 Radici Partecipazioni Basic Information

4.8.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Radici Partecipazioni Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Radici Partecipazioni Business Overview

4.9 Ashland

4.9.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.9.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ashland Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.10 Evonik

4.10.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.10.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Evonik Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.11 Solvay Group

4.11.1 Solvay Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Solvay Group Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Solvay Group Business Overview

4.12 Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

4.12.1 Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd., Basic Information

4.12.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd., Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd., Business Overview

4.13 Invista

4.13.1 Invista Basic Information

4.13.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Invista Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Invista Business Overview

4.14 Aladdin Industrial Corporation,

4.14.1 Aladdin Industrial Corporation, Basic Information

4.14.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Aladdin Industrial Corporation, Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Aladdin Industrial Corporation, Business Overview

4.15 BASF SE

4.15.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.15.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 BASF SE Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.16 Eastman Chemical Company

4.16.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.16.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Eastman Chemical Company Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.19 Alfa Aesar

4.19.1 Alfa Aesar Basic Information

4.19.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Alfa Aesar Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Alfa Aesar Business Overview

4.20 Ascend Performance Materials

4.20.1 Ascend Performance Materials Basic Information

4.20.2 Hexamethylenediamine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Ascend Performance Materials Hexamethylenediamine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Ascend Performance Materials Business Overview

….Continued

