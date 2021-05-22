The global Glass Fiber Yarn market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Glass Fiber Yarn market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Glass Fiber Yarn industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Glass Fiber Yarn Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glass Fiber Yarn market covered in Chapter 4:

Shandong Yuxin Fibreglass Co. Ltd.

Kripa International (INDIA)

MULTIPLE WINDING

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Wuqiang County Huili Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Fulltech Industries Corp.

BTTO s.r.o.

Fibtex Products

F.I.T Industrial Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp Int. Corp.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glass Fiber Yarn market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Single Yarns

Multi-end Yarn

Coated Glass Yarn

Textile Glass Yarn

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glass Fiber Yarn market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electro and Electronics

Transport

Construction

Sport and Leisure

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Single Yarns

1.5.3 Multi-end Yarn

1.5.4 Coated Glass Yarn

1.5.5 Textile Glass Yarn

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Yarn Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electro and Electronics

1.6.3 Transpor

1.6.4 Construction

1.6.5 Sport and Leisure

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Glass Fiber Yarn Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Fiber Yarn Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glass Fiber Yarn Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glass Fiber Yarn Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Fiber Yarn

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Yarn

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Yarn Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shandong Yuxin Fibreglass Co. Ltd.

4.1.1 Shandong Yuxin Fibreglass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Glass Fiber Yarn Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shandong Yuxin Fibreglass Co. Ltd. Glass Fiber Yarn Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shandong Yuxin Fibreglass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Kripa International (INDIA)

4.2.1 Kripa International (INDIA) Basic Information

4.2.2 Glass Fiber Yarn Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kripa International (INDIA) Glass Fiber Yarn Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kripa International (INDIA) Business Overview

4.3 MULTIPLE WINDING

4.3.1 MULTIPLE WINDING Basic Information

4.3.2 Glass Fiber Yarn Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MULTIPLE WINDING Glass Fiber Yarn Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MULTIPLE WINDING Business Overview

4.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

….continued

