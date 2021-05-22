The FMCG Packaging market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global FMCG Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global FMCG Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global FMCG Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the FMCG Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global FMCG Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:
Consol Glass
Novelis
Tetra Pak
Berry Plastics
Huhtamak
Bomarko
Ardagh Group
Ball
WestRock Company
ITC
Toyo Seikan Group
All American Containers
Stanpac
Crown Holdings
Amcor
UFLEX
Sonoco
Steripack
Kuehne + Nagel
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the FMCG Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Protective packaging
Flexible packaging
Paper-based packaging
Rigid plastic packaging
Custom packaging
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the FMCG Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food and Drink
Cosmetics
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global FMCG Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Protective packaging
1.5.3 Flexible packaging
1.5.4 Paper-based packaging
1.5.5 Rigid plastic packaging
1.5.6 Custom packaging
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global FMCG Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Food and Drink
1.6.3 Cosmetics
1.6.4 Others
1.7 FMCG Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on FMCG Packaging Industry Development
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
…continued
