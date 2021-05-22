The global Fire Resistant Glass market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Fire Resistant Glass market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Fire Resistant Glass industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fire Resistant Glass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

ey players in the global Fire Resistant Glass market covered in Chapter 4:

Anemostat

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Schott AG

Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie De Saint Gobain

Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fire Resistant Glass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Wired

Ceramic

Laminated

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fire Resistant Glass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building & Construction

Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fire Resistant Glass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wired

1.5.3 Ceramic

1.5.4 Laminated

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fire Resistant Glass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building & Construction

1.6.3 Defense

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Fire Resistant Glass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fire Resistant Glass Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fire Resistant Glass Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fire Resistant Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fire Resistant Glass

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fire Resistant Glass

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fire Resistant Glass Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Anemostat

4.1.1 Anemostat Basic Information

4.1.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Anemostat Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Anemostat Business Overview

4.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

4.2.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Schott AG

4.3.1 Schott AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Schott AG Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Schott AG Business Overview

4.4 Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions

4.4.1 Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions Basic Information

4.4.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions Business Overview

4.5 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

4.5.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Compagnie De Saint Gobain

4.6.1 Compagnie De Saint Gobain Basic Information

4.6.2 Fire Resistant Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Compagnie De Saint Gobain Fire Resistant Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

