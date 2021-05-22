The Fiber Intermediates market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Fiber Intermediates market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Fiber Intermediates market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Fiber Intermediates industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fiber Intermediates Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fiber Intermediates market covered in Chapter 4:

DOW Chemical company

BASF SE

Invista

Diacel Chemical

Reliance Industries Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO)

Nylacast Limited Company

SunAllomer Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fiber Intermediates market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paraxylene

Orthoxylene

TPA

Caprolactam

Toluene

Polyethylene

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fiber Intermediates market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polyester

Nylon

Bactericides

Spandex Fibers

Antifreezers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fiber Intermediates Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paraxylene

1.5.3 Orthoxylene

1.5.4 TPA

1.5.5 Caprolactam

1.5.6 Toluene

1.5.7 Polyethylene

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fiber Intermediates Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polyester

1.6.3 Nylon

1.6.4 Bactericides

1.6.5 Spandex Fibers

1.6.6 Antifreezers

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Fiber Intermediates Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fiber Intermediates Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fiber Intermediates Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fiber Intermediates Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fiber Intermediates

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fiber Intermediates

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fiber Intermediates Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 DOW Chemical company

4.1.1 DOW Chemical company Basic Information

4.1.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 DOW Chemical company Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 DOW Chemical company Business Overview

4.2 BASF SE

4.2.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.2.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF SE Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.3 Invista

4.3.1 Invista Basic Information

4.3.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Invista Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Invista Business Overview

4.4 Diacel Chemical

4.4.1 Diacel Chemical Basic Information

4.4.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Diacel Chemical Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Diacel Chemical Business Overview

4.5 Reliance Industries Limited

4.5.1 Reliance Industries Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Reliance Industries Limited Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview

4.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

4.6.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.6.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.7 Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO)

4.7.1 Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO) Basic Information

4.7.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO) Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO) Business Overview

4.8 Nylacast Limited Company

4.8.1 Nylacast Limited Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nylacast Limited Company Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nylacast Limited Company Business Overview

4.9 SunAllomer Ltd.

4.9.1 SunAllomer Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Fiber Intermediates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SunAllomer Ltd. Fiber Intermediates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SunAllomer Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Fiber Intermediates Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fiber Intermediates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fiber Intermediates Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Intermediates Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fiber Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fiber Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fiber Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fiber Intermediates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….Continued

