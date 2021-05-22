The EPDM Granules market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global EPDM Granules market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global EPDM Granules market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global EPDM Granules industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the EPDM Granules Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global EPDM Granules market covered in Chapter 4:
Sparton Enterprises
Gezolan
Fairmont Industries
Jiangsu Tianyu
Taizhou Xinchen
Unirubber
Shanghai Liyin
Ultimate RB
Qingdao Yongkang
Stargum
Miroad Rubber
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the EPDM Granules market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
0.5-1.5mm
1-2mm
2-4mm
3-5mm
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the EPDM Granules market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Sports Flooring
Playgrounds
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global EPDM Granules Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 0.5-1.5mm
1.5.3 1-2mm
1.5.4 2-4mm
1.5.5 3-5mm
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global EPDM Granules Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Sports Flooring
1.6.3 Playgrounds
1.6.4 Others
1.7 EPDM Granules Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on EPDM Granules Industry Development
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
…continued
