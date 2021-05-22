Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Engineering-Plastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Engineering-Plastics market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF

GE

DOWN CHEM

Bayer

CHIEL

DOW

TECHNOPOLYMER

BorgWarner

Dow Benelux

Plastics

KKPC

GeneralElectric Plastics

Enichem

LG Chem

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Engineering-Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

General engineering plastics

Special engineering plastic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Engineering-Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

The automobile industry

Machinery industry

Electrical and electronic

Household appliances

The construction industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 General engineering plastics

1.5.3 Special engineering plastic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 The automobile industry

1.6.3 Machinery industry

1.6.4 Electrical and electronic

1.6.5 Household appliances

1.6.6 The construction industry

1.7 Engineering-Plastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering-Plastics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Engineering-Plastics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Engineering-Plastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering-Plastics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Engineering-Plastics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Engineering-Plastics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Basic Information

4.1.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF Business Overview

4.2 GE

4.2.1 GE Basic Information

4.2.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 GE Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 GE Business Overview

4.3 DOWN CHEM

4.3.1 DOWN CHEM Basic Information

4.3.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DOWN CHEM Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DOWN CHEM Business Overview

4.4 Bayer

4.4.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.4.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bayer Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.5 CHIEL

4.5.1 CHIEL Basic Information

4.5.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CHIEL Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CHIEL Business Overview

4.6 DOW

4.6.1 DOW Basic Information

4.6.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 DOW Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 DOW Business Overview

4.7 TECHNOPOLYMER

4.7.1 TECHNOPOLYMER Basic Information

4.7.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 TECHNOPOLYMER Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 TECHNOPOLYMER Business Overview

4.8 BorgWarner

4.8.1 BorgWarner Basic Information

4.8.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BorgWarner Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BorgWarner Business Overview

4.9 Dow Benelux

4.9.1 Dow Benelux Basic Information

4.9.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dow Benelux Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dow Benelux Business Overview

4.10 Plastics

4.10.1 Plastics Basic Information

4.10.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Plastics Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Plastics Business Overview

4.11 KKPC

4.11.1 KKPC Basic Information

4.11.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 KKPC Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 KKPC Business Overview

4.12 GeneralElectric Plastics

4.12.1 GeneralElectric Plastics Basic Information

4.12.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 GeneralElectric Plastics Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 GeneralElectric Plastics Business Overview

4.13 Enichem

4.13.1 Enichem Basic Information

4.13.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Enichem Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Enichem Business Overview

4.14 LG Chem

4.14.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.14.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 LG Chem Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 LG Chem Business Overview

5 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Engineering-Plastics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Engineering-Plastics Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Engineering-Plastics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Engineering-Plastics Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Engineering-Plastics Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

