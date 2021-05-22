Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Engineering-Plastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Engineering-Plastics market covered in Chapter 4:
BASF
GE
DOWN CHEM
Bayer
CHIEL
DOW
TECHNOPOLYMER
BorgWarner
Dow Benelux
Plastics
KKPC
GeneralElectric Plastics
Enichem
LG Chem
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Engineering-Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
General engineering plastics
Special engineering plastic
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Engineering-Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
The automobile industry
Machinery industry
Electrical and electronic
Household appliances
The construction industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 General engineering plastics
1.5.3 Special engineering plastic
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 The automobile industry
1.6.3 Machinery industry
1.6.4 Electrical and electronic
1.6.5 Household appliances
1.6.6 The construction industry
1.7 Engineering-Plastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering-Plastics Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Engineering-Plastics Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Engineering-Plastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering-Plastics
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Engineering-Plastics
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Engineering-Plastics Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 BASF
4.1.1 BASF Basic Information
4.1.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 BASF Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 BASF Business Overview
4.2 GE
4.2.1 GE Basic Information
4.2.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 GE Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 GE Business Overview
4.3 DOWN CHEM
4.3.1 DOWN CHEM Basic Information
4.3.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 DOWN CHEM Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 DOWN CHEM Business Overview
4.4 Bayer
4.4.1 Bayer Basic Information
4.4.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Bayer Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Bayer Business Overview
4.5 CHIEL
4.5.1 CHIEL Basic Information
4.5.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 CHIEL Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 CHIEL Business Overview
4.6 DOW
4.6.1 DOW Basic Information
4.6.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 DOW Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 DOW Business Overview
4.7 TECHNOPOLYMER
4.7.1 TECHNOPOLYMER Basic Information
4.7.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 TECHNOPOLYMER Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 TECHNOPOLYMER Business Overview
4.8 BorgWarner
4.8.1 BorgWarner Basic Information
4.8.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 BorgWarner Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 BorgWarner Business Overview
4.9 Dow Benelux
4.9.1 Dow Benelux Basic Information
4.9.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Dow Benelux Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Dow Benelux Business Overview
4.10 Plastics
4.10.1 Plastics Basic Information
4.10.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Plastics Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Plastics Business Overview
4.11 KKPC
4.11.1 KKPC Basic Information
4.11.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 KKPC Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 KKPC Business Overview
4.12 GeneralElectric Plastics
4.12.1 GeneralElectric Plastics Basic Information
4.12.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 GeneralElectric Plastics Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 GeneralElectric Plastics Business Overview
4.13 Enichem
4.13.1 Enichem Basic Information
4.13.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Enichem Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Enichem Business Overview
4.14 LG Chem
4.14.1 LG Chem Basic Information
4.14.2 Engineering-Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 LG Chem Engineering-Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 LG Chem Business Overview
5 Global Engineering-Plastics Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Engineering-Plastics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Engineering-Plastics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Engineering-Plastics Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Engineering-Plastics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Engineering-Plastics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Engineering-Plastics Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Engineering-Plastics Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Engineering-Plastics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
