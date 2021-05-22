The global Contact Adhesives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Contact Adhesives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Contact Adhesives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Contact Adhesives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Contact Adhesives market covered in Chapter 4:

Newstar Adhesives

Gleihow New Materials

Permatex

CRC Industries

HB Fuller Company

Genkem

Liaoning Lushi Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Bison

Wilsonart

K-Flex USA LLC

ITW

Henkel

Evergain Adhesive

Bostik

3M

UHU GmbH＆Co. KG

James Walker

Sika

Eastman Chemical

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Contact Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

CR Contact Adhesives

SBS Contact Adhesives

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Contact Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Shoes

Transportation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Contact Adhesives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 CR Contact Adhesives

1.5.3 SBS Contact Adhesives

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Contact Adhesives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Shoes

1.6.4 Transportation

1.7 Contact Adhesives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contact Adhesives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Contact Adhesives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Contact Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contact Adhesives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Contact Adhesives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Contact Adhesives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Newstar Adhesives

4.1.1 Newstar Adhesives Basic Information

4.1.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Newstar Adhesives Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Newstar Adhesives Business Overview

4.2 Gleihow New Materials

4.2.1 Gleihow New Materials Basic Information

4.2.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gleihow New Materials Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gleihow New Materials Business Overview

4.3 Permatex

4.3.1 Permatex Basic Information

4.3.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Permatex Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Permatex Business Overview

4.4 CRC Industries

4.4.1 CRC Industries Basic Information

4.4.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 CRC Industries Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 CRC Industries Business Overview

4.5 HB Fuller Company

4.5.1 HB Fuller Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 HB Fuller Company Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 HB Fuller Company Business Overview

4.6 Genkem

4.6.1 Genkem Basic Information

4.6.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Genkem Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Genkem Business Overview

4.7 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Group Co., Ltd

4.7.1 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Group Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Group Co., Ltd Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Group Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Bison

4.8.1 Bison Basic Information

4.8.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bison Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bison Business Overview

4.9 Wilsonart

4.9.1 Wilsonart Basic Information

4.9.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Wilsonart Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Wilsonart Business Overview

4.10 K-Flex USA LLC

4.10.1 K-Flex USA LLC Basic Information

4.10.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 K-Flex USA LLC Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 K-Flex USA LLC Business Overview

4.11 ITW

4.11.1 ITW Basic Information

4.11.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ITW Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ITW Business Overview

4.12 Henkel

4.12.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.12.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Henkel Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.13 Evergain Adhesive

4.13.1 Evergain Adhesive Basic Information

4.13.2 Contact Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Evergain Adhesive Contact Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Evergain Adhesive Business Overview

….continued

