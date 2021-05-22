The Bleaching Agent market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Bleaching Agent market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Bleaching Agent market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Bleaching Agent industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bleaching Agent Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bleaching Agent market covered in Chapter 4:

Spartan Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

The Clorox Company

Unilever

AkzoNobel

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

Evonik

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Hawkins, Inc

BASF

Christeyns

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Novozymes

Clariant

Solvay

Merck

The Procter & Gamble Company

DuPont

Dow Chemicals

Ashland

Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical

Kemira

Arkema

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bleaching Agent market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Chlorine

Sodium

Calcium

Peroxide

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bleaching Agent market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Homecare

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bleaching Agent Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Chlorine

1.5.3 Sodium

1.5.4 Calcium

1.5.5 Peroxide

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bleaching Agent Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pulp and Paper

1.6.3 Textile

1.6.4 Construction

1.6.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.6.6 Homecare

1.6.7 Healthcare

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Bleaching Agent Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bleaching Agent Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bleaching Agent Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bleaching Agent Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bleaching Agent

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bleaching Agent

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bleaching Agent Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Spartan Chemical Company

4.1.1 Spartan Chemical Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Spartan Chemical Company Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Spartan Chemical Company Business Overview

4.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Business Overview

4.3 The Clorox Company

4.3.1 The Clorox Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 The Clorox Company Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 The Clorox Company Business Overview

4.4 Unilever

4.4.1 Unilever Basic Information

4.4.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Unilever Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Unilever Business Overview

4.5 AkzoNobel

4.5.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information

4.5.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 AkzoNobel Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview

4.6 S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

4.6.1 S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC. Basic Information

4.6.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC. Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC. Business Overview

4.7 Evonik

4.7.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.7.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Evonik Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.8 Aditya Birla Chemicals

4.8.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Business Overview

4.9 Hawkins, Inc

4.9.1 Hawkins, Inc Basic Information

4.9.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hawkins, Inc Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hawkins, Inc Business Overview

4.10 BASF

4.10.1 BASF Basic Information

4.10.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BASF Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BASF Business Overview

4.11 Christeyns

4.11.1 Christeyns Basic Information

4.11.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Christeyns Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Christeyns Business Overview

4.12 Colgate-Palmolive Company

4.12.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Basic Information

4.12.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Business Overview

4.13 Novozymes

4.13.1 Novozymes Basic Information

4.13.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Novozymes Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Novozymes Business Overview

4.14 Clariant

4.14.1 Clariant Basic Information

4.14.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Clariant Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Clariant Business Overview

4.15 Solvay

4.15.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.15.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Solvay Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.16 Merck

4.16.1 Merck Basic Information

4.16.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Merck Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Merck Business Overview

4.17 The Procter & Gamble Company

4.17.1 The Procter & Gamble Company Basic Information

4.17.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 The Procter & Gamble Company Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 The Procter & Gamble Company Business Overview

4.18 DuPont

4.18.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.18.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 DuPont Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.19 Dow Chemicals

4.19.1 Dow Chemicals Basic Information

4.19.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Dow Chemicals Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Dow Chemicals Business Overview

4.20 Ashland

4.20.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.20.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Ashland Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.21 Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical

4.21.1 Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical Basic Information

4.21.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical Business Overview

4.22 Kemira

4.22.1 Kemira Basic Information

4.22.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Kemira Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Kemira Business Overview

4.23 Arkema

4.23.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.23.2 Bleaching Agent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Arkema Bleaching Agent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Arkema Business Overview

5 Global Bleaching Agent Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bleaching Agent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bleaching Agent Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bleaching Agent Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Bleaching Agent Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Bleaching Agent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Bleaching Agent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Bleaching Agent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bleaching Agent Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Bleaching Agent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bleaching Agent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bleaching Agent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Bleaching Agent Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Bleaching Agent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

