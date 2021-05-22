The global Bituminous Paints market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Bituminous Paints market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Bituminous Paints industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bituminous Paints Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bituminous Paints market covered in Chapter 4:

Crown Paints Kenya PLC

Alfa Chemicals

NCPL

Dekro Paints

Firwood Paints Ltd

Wohl Coatings Company

Prestige Coating Limited

Buxly Paints

SIBA

Berger Paints

ACE

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bituminous Paints market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Protective Coating

Corrosion Prevention

Water Proofing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bituminous Paints market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction Industry

Steel Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bituminous Paints Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Protective Coating

1.5.3 Corrosion Prevention

1.5.4 Water Proofing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bituminous Paints Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction Industry

1.6.3 Steel Industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Bituminous Paints Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bituminous Paints Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bituminous Paints Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bituminous Paints Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bituminous Paints

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bituminous Paints

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bituminous Paints Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Crown Paints Kenya PLC

4.1.1 Crown Paints Kenya PLC Basic Information

4.1.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Crown Paints Kenya PLC Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Crown Paints Kenya PLC Business Overview

4.2 Alfa Chemicals

4.2.1 Alfa Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Alfa Chemicals Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Alfa Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 NCPL

4.3.1 NCPL Basic Information

4.3.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 NCPL Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 NCPL Business Overview

4.4 Dekro Paints

4.4.1 Dekro Paints Basic Information

4.4.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dekro Paints Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dekro Paints Business Overview

4.5 Firwood Paints Ltd

4.5.1 Firwood Paints Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Firwood Paints Ltd Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Firwood Paints Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Wohl Coatings Company

4.6.1 Wohl Coatings Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Wohl Coatings Company Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Wohl Coatings Company Business Overview

4.7 Prestige Coating Limited

4.7.1 Prestige Coating Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Prestige Coating Limited Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Prestige Coating Limited Business Overview

4.8 Buxly Paints

4.8.1 Buxly Paints Basic Information

4.8.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Buxly Paints Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Buxly Paints Business Overview

4.9 SIBA

4.9.1 SIBA Basic Information

4.9.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SIBA Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SIBA Business Overview

4.10 Berger Paints

4.10.1 Berger Paints Basic Information

4.10.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Berger Paints Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Berger Paints Business Overview

4.11 ACE

4.11.1 ACE Basic Information

4.11.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ACE Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ACE Business Overview

4.12 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

4.12.1 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.12.2 Bituminous Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. Bituminous Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. Business Overview

….continued

