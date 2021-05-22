The Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market is expected to grow from USDmillion in 2020 to USDmillion by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market covered in Chapter 4:

NEC Energy Solutions

Parker Hannifin

LG Chem

Invenergy

RES

NextEra Energy Resources

GreenSmith Energy Management Systems

BYD Company

ComEd

Samsung SDI

Tesla

GE Energy

Xtreme Power

Fluence

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Lithium-ion batteries

Lead-based batteries

Flow batteries

Sodium sulphur batteries

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Battery Energy Storage for Renewables market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Utilities

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Lithium-ion batteries

1.5.3 Lead-based batteries

1.5.4 Flow batteries

1.5.5 Sodium sulphur batteries

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Utilities

1.6.4 Commercial

1.7 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NEC Energy Solutions

4.1.1 NEC Energy Solutions Basic Information

4.1.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NEC Energy Solutions Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NEC Energy Solutions Business Overview

4.2 Parker Hannifin

4.2.1 Parker Hannifin Basic Information

4.2.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Parker Hannifin Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

4.3 LG Chem

4.3.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.3.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 LG Chem Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.4 Invenergy

4.4.1 Invenergy Basic Information

4.4.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Invenergy Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Invenergy Business Overview

4.5 RES

4.5.1 RES Basic Information

4.5.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 RES Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 RES Business Overview

4.6 NextEra Energy Resources

4.6.1 NextEra Energy Resources Basic Information

4.6.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 NextEra Energy Resources Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 NextEra Energy Resources Business Overview

4.7 GreenSmith Energy Management Systems

4.7.1 GreenSmith Energy Management Systems Basic Information

4.7.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 GreenSmith Energy Management Systems Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 GreenSmith Energy Management Systems Business Overview

4.8 BYD Company

4.8.1 BYD Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BYD Company Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BYD Company Business Overview

4.9 ComEd

4.9.1 ComEd Basic Information

4.9.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ComEd Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ComEd Business Overview

4.10 Samsung SDI

4.10.1 Samsung SDI Basic Information

4.10.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Samsung SDI Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Samsung SDI Business Overview

4.11 Tesla

4.11.1 Tesla Basic Information

4.11.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Tesla Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Tesla Business Overview

4.12 GE Energy

4.12.1 GE Energy Basic Information

4.12.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 GE Energy Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 GE Energy Business Overview

4.13 Xtreme Power

4.13.1 Xtreme Power Basic Information

4.13.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Xtreme Power Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Xtreme Power Business Overview

4.14 Fluence

4.14.1 Fluence Basic Information

4.14.2 Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Fluence Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Fluence Business Overview

5 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Battery Energy Storage for Renewables Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

