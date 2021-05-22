The global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market covered in Chapter 4:

Toyo-Morton

Araldite Adhesives

Flint Group

L.D. Davis

Vimasco Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Herrmann Ultrasonics

The 3M Company

Prestige Coating

The Dow Chemical Company

Vimasco Corporation

Bostik

Ashland Inc.

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

Huber Group

Royal Adhesives

HAR Adhesive Technologies

DIC Corporation

COIM

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Laminating Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solventborne

Solventless

Waterborne

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Laminating Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solventborne

1.5.3 Solventless

1.5.4 Waterborne

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.6.3 Passenger Car

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Laminating Adhesives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Laminating Adhesives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toyo-Morton

4.1.1 Toyo-Morton Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toyo-Morton Business Overview

4.2 Araldite Adhesives

4.2.1 Araldite Adhesives Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Araldite Adhesives Business Overview

4.3 Flint Group

4.3.1 Flint Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Flint Group Business Overview

4.4 L.D. Davis

4.4.1 L.D. Davis Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 L.D. Davis Business Overview

4.5 Vimasco Corporation

4.5.1 Vimasco Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Vimasco Corporation Business Overview

4.6 H.B. Fuller

4.6.1 H.B. Fuller Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

4.7 Herrmann Ultrasonics

4.7.1 Herrmann Ultrasonics Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Herrmann Ultrasonics Business Overview

4.8 The 3M Company

4.8.1 The 3M Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 The 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 The 3M Company Business Overview

4.9 Prestige Coating

4.9.1 Prestige Coating Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Prestige Coating Business Overview

4.10 The Dow Chemical Company

4.10.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.11 Vimasco Corporation

4.11.1 Vimasco Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Vimasco Corporation Business Overview

….continued

