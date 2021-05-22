Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment market covered in Chapter 4:

BAUM Retec AG

American Thermoform

Access Ingenuity

Amedia Corporation

LVI Low Vision International

Nippon Telesoft

HumanWare Group

Cambium Learning

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

WeWalk

VFO

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Braille Displays

Note Takers

Magnifiers

Braille Printers and Embossers

Braille Writers

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Blind School

Disabled Persons Federation and Hospital

Enterprises and Social Organizations

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Braille Displays

1.5.3 Note Takers

1.5.4 Magnifiers

1.5.5 Braille Printers and Embossers

1.5.6 Braille Writers

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Blind School

1.6.3 Disabled Persons Federation and Hospital

1.6.4 Enterprises and Social Organizations

1.7 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BAUM Retec AG

4.1.1 BAUM Retec AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BAUM Retec AG Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BAUM Retec AG Business Overview

4.2 American Thermoform

4.2.1 American Thermoform Basic Information

4.2.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 American Thermoform Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 American Thermoform Business Overview

4.3 Access Ingenuity

4.3.1 Access Ingenuity Basic Information

4.3.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Access Ingenuity Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Access Ingenuity Business Overview

4.4 Amedia Corporation

4.4.1 Amedia Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Amedia Corporation Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Amedia Corporation Business Overview

4.5 LVI Low Vision International

4.5.1 LVI Low Vision International Basic Information

4.5.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 LVI Low Vision International Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 LVI Low Vision International Business Overview

4.6 Nippon Telesoft

4.6.1 Nippon Telesoft Basic Information

4.6.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nippon Telesoft Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nippon Telesoft Business Overview

4.7 HumanWare Group

4.7.1 HumanWare Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 HumanWare Group Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 HumanWare Group Business Overview

4.8 Cambium Learning

4.8.1 Cambium Learning Basic Information

4.8.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Cambium Learning Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Cambium Learning Business Overview

4.9 Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

4.9.1 Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 WeWalk

4.10.1 WeWalk Basic Information

4.10.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 WeWalk Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 WeWalk Business Overview

4.11 VFO

4.11.1 VFO Basic Information

4.11.2 Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 VFO Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 VFO Business Overview

5 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Assistive Technologies for Visually Impairment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

