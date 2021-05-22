The global Argon Gas market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Argon Gas market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Argon Gas industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Argon Gas Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Argon Gas market covered in Chapter 4:

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Asia-Pacific

The Linde Group

Iceblick Ltd.

Messer Group

Air Products And Chemicals

Iwatani

Airgas

Praxair

Advanced Specialty Gases

Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Argon Gas market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Argon- Nitrogen

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Argon Gas market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical

Electronics

Power and Energy

Pharmaceutical

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Food and Beverage

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Argon Gas Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Argon-Helium

1.5.3 Argon-Hydrogen

1.5.4 Argon- Nitrogen

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Argon Gas Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical

1.6.3 Electronics

1.6.4 Power and Energy

1.6.5 Pharmaceutical

1.6.6 Welding & Metal Fabrication

1.6.7 Food and Beverage

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Argon Gas Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Argon Gas Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Argon Gas Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Argon Gas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Argon Gas

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Argon Gas

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Argon Gas Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

4.1.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Basic Information

4.2.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Asia-Pacific Business Overview

4.3 The Linde Group

4.3.1 The Linde Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 The Linde Group Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 The Linde Group Business Overview

4.4 Iceblick Ltd.

4.4.1 Iceblick Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Iceblick Ltd. Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Iceblick Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Messer Group

4.5.1 Messer Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Messer Group Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Messer Group Business Overview

4.6 Air Products And Chemicals

4.6.1 Air Products And Chemicals Basic Information

4.6.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Air Products And Chemicals Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Air Products And Chemicals Business Overview

4.7 Iwatani

4.7.1 Iwatani Basic Information

4.7.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Iwatani Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Iwatani Business Overview

4.8 Airgas

4.8.1 Airgas Basic Information

4.8.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Airgas Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Airgas Business Overview

4.9 Praxair

4.9.1 Praxair Basic Information

4.9.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Praxair Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Praxair Business Overview

4.10 Advanced Specialty Gases

4.10.1 Advanced Specialty Gases Basic Information

4.10.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Advanced Specialty Gases Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Advanced Specialty Gases Business Overview

4.11 Inc.

4.11.1 Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Argon Gas Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Inc. Argon Gas Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Argon Gas Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Argon Gas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Argon Gas Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Argon Gas Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Argon Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Argon Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Argon Gas Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Argon Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Argon Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Argon Gas Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Argon Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Argon Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Argon Gas Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Argon Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Argon Gas Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Argon Gas Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Argon Gas Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Argon-Helium Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Argon-Hydrogen Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Argon- Nitrogen Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Argon Gas Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Argon Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Argon Gas Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Argon Gas Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Chemical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Power and Energy Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Welding & Metal Fabrication Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.8 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Argon Gas Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

….continued

