The global Anhydrite market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Anhydrite market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Anhydrite industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Anhydrite Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Anhydrite market covered in Chapter 4:

American Gypsum (US)

Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) (US)

National Gypsum Company (US)

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC (US)

COEMAC (Spain)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Anhydrite market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alpha anhydrous gypsum

Insoluble hard plaster

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Anhydrite market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cement

Plasterboard And Plasters

Agriculture

Fillers and Pigments

Floor Screed

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Anhydrite Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alpha anhydrous gypsum

1.5.3 Insoluble hard plaster

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Anhydrite Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cement

1.6.3 Plasterboard And Plasters

1.6.4 Agriculture

1.6.5 Fillers and Pigments

1.6.6 Floor Screed

1.7 Anhydrite Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Anhydrite Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Anhydrite Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Anhydrite Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Anhydrite

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Anhydrite

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Anhydrite Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 American Gypsum (US)

4.1.1 American Gypsum (US) Basic Information

4.1.2 Anhydrite Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 American Gypsum (US) Anhydrite Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 American Gypsum (US) Business Overview

4.2 Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) (US)

4.2.1 Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) (US) Basic Information

4.2.2 Anhydrite Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) (US) Anhydrite Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum) (US) Business Overview

4.3 National Gypsum Company (US)

….continued

