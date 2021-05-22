The global Alumina market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Alumina market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Alumina industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alumina Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alumina market covered in Chapter 4:

Hindalco Industries

Alcoa

CVG Bauxilum

Rio Tinto Alcan

BHP Billiton Group

Alumar

Vale

United Company RUSAL

Gencor

Norsk Hydro ASA

Aluminum Corporation of China

Glencore International

National Aluminum Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alumina market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade

Grinding Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alumina market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Refractory

Metallurgy

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alumina Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metallurgical Grade

1.5.3 Refractory Grade

1.5.4 Grinding Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alumina Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Refractory

1.6.3 Metallurgy

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Alumina Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alumina Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Alumina Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Alumina Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alumina

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alumina

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alumina Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hindalco Industries

4.1.1 Hindalco Industries Basic Information

4.1.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hindalco Industries Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hindalco Industries Business Overview

4.2 Alcoa

4.2.1 Alcoa Basic Information

4.2.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Alcoa Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Alcoa Business Overview

4.3 CVG Bauxilum

4.3.1 CVG Bauxilum Basic Information

4.3.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 CVG Bauxilum Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 CVG Bauxilum Business Overview

4.4 Rio Tinto Alcan

4.4.1 Rio Tinto Alcan Basic Information

4.4.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Rio Tinto Alcan Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Rio Tinto Alcan Business Overview

4.5 BHP Billiton Group

4.5.1 BHP Billiton Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BHP Billiton Group Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BHP Billiton Group Business Overview

4.6 Alumar

4.6.1 Alumar Basic Information

4.6.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Alumar Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Alumar Business Overview

4.7 Vale

4.7.1 Vale Basic Information

4.7.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Vale Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Vale Business Overview

4.8 United Company RUSAL

4.8.1 United Company RUSAL Basic Information

4.8.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 United Company RUSAL Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 United Company RUSAL Business Overview

4.9 Gencor

4.9.1 Gencor Basic Information

4.9.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Gencor Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Gencor Business Overview

4.10 Norsk Hydro ASA

4.10.1 Norsk Hydro ASA Basic Information

4.10.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Norsk Hydro ASA Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Norsk Hydro ASA Business Overview

4.11 Aluminum Corporation of China

4.11.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Basic Information

4.11.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Business Overview

4.12 Glencore International

4.12.1 Glencore International Basic Information

4.12.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Glencore International Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Glencore International Business Overview

4.13 National Aluminum Company

4.13.1 National Aluminum Company Basic Information

4.13.2 Alumina Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 National Aluminum Company Alumina Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 National Aluminum Company Business Overview

5 Global Alumina Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Alumina Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Alumina Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alumina Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Alumina Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Alumina Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Alumina Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Alumina Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Alumina Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

