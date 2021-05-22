The global Alpha Pinene market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Alpha Pinene market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Alpha Pinene industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alpha Pinene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alpha Pinene market covered in Chapter 4:

Yunnan Linyuan Perfume Co., Ltd.

Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemical Co., Ltd.

DRT

Sociedad de Resinas Naturales, S.L.

Symrise AG

Kraton Corporation

Yasuhara Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Jishui County Xinghua Natural Spice Co., Ltd.

Socer Brasil Industria E Comercio Ltda.

Guangdong Pine Forest Perfume Ltd.

Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques SA (DRT)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alpha Pinene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

less than 95%

greater than 95%

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alpha Pinene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aroma Chemicals

Adhesive and Tire Resins

Solvents and Cleaners

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alpha Pinene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 less than 95%

1.5.3 greater than 95%

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alpha Pinene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aroma Chemicals

1.6.3 Adhesive and Tire Resins

1.6.4 Solvents and Cleaners

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Alpha Pinene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alpha Pinene Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Alpha Pinene Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Alpha Pinene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alpha Pinene

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alpha Pinene

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alpha Pinene Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Yunnan Linyuan Perfume Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Yunnan Linyuan Perfume Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Alpha Pinene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Yunnan Linyuan Perfume Co., Ltd. Alpha Pinene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Yunnan Linyuan Perfume Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemical Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Alpha Pinene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemical Co., Ltd. Alpha Pinene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 DRT

4.3.1 DRT Basic Information

4.3.2 Alpha Pinene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DRT Alpha Pinene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DRT Business Overview

….continued

