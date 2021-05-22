The Alcohol market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Alcohol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Alcohol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Alcohol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alcohol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Alcohol market covered in Chapter 4:
Allied Blenders and Distillers
SAB Millier
Jagatjit Industries
United Spirits
Tilaknagar
Carlsberg
Radico Khaitan
Mohan Meakin
Khemani Group
SOM Distilleries and Breweries
Globus Spirits
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Imported Liquor
Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Foreign Liquor Bottled in India
Indian Made Indian Liquor
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alcohol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
IMFL
Beer
Wine
Country Liquor
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Alcohol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Imported Liquor
1.5.3 Indian Made Foreign Liquor
1.5.4 Foreign Liquor Bottled in India
1.5.5 Indian Made Indian Liquor
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Alcohol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 IMFL
1.6.3 Beer
1.6.4 Wine
1.6.5 Country Liquor
1.7 Alcohol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alcohol Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Alcohol Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Alcohol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alcohol
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alcohol
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alcohol Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Allied Blenders and Distillers
4.1.1 Allied Blenders and Distillers Basic Information
4.1.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Allied Blenders and Distillers Business Overview
4.2 SAB Millier
4.2.1 SAB Millier Basic Information
4.2.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 SAB Millier Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 SAB Millier Business Overview
4.3 Jagatjit Industries
4.3.1 Jagatjit Industries Basic Information
4.3.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Jagatjit Industries Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Jagatjit Industries Business Overview
4.4 United Spirits
4.4.1 United Spirits Basic Information
4.4.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 United Spirits Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 United Spirits Business Overview
4.5 Tilaknagar
4.5.1 Tilaknagar Basic Information
4.5.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Tilaknagar Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Tilaknagar Business Overview
4.6 Carlsberg
4.6.1 Carlsberg Basic Information
4.6.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Carlsberg Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Carlsberg Business Overview
4.7 Radico Khaitan
4.7.1 Radico Khaitan Basic Information
4.7.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Radico Khaitan Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Radico Khaitan Business Overview
4.8 Mohan Meakin
4.8.1 Mohan Meakin Basic Information
4.8.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Mohan Meakin Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Mohan Meakin Business Overview
4.9 Khemani Group
4.9.1 Khemani Group Basic Information
4.9.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Khemani Group Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Khemani Group Business Overview
4.10 SOM Distilleries and Breweries
4.10.1 SOM Distilleries and Breweries Basic Information
4.10.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 SOM Distilleries and Breweries Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 SOM Distilleries and Breweries Business Overview
4.11 Globus Spirits
4.11.1 Globus Spirits Basic Information
4.11.2 Alcohol Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Globus Spirits Alcohol Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Globus Spirits Business Overview
5 Global Alcohol Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Alcohol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Alcohol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Alcohol Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Alcohol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….Continued
