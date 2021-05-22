The Agrochemical and Pesticide market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Agrochemical and Pesticide market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agrochemical and Pesticide market covered in Chapter 4:

Yancheng Limin Chemical

Hubei Sanonda

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

Monsanto

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Adama

Syngenta

KWIN Joint-stock

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Nufarm

Bayer

Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Dow AgroSciences

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

Albaugh

Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

Bailing Agrochemical

DuPont

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

BASF

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

Gharda

Qingdao Kyx Chemical

Nanjing Red Sun

Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agrochemical and Pesticide market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Insecticides

Antiseptics

Herbicides

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agrochemical and Pesticide market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural

Garden

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Insecticides

1.5.3 Antiseptics

1.5.4 Herbicides

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agricultural

1.6.3 Garden

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agrochemical and Pesticide Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agrochemical and Pesticide Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agrochemical and Pesticide

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agrochemical and Pesticide

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agrochemical and Pesticide Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Yancheng Limin Chemical

4.1.1 Yancheng Limin Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Yancheng Limin Chemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Yancheng Limin Chemical Business Overview

4.2 Hubei Sanonda

4.2.1 Hubei Sanonda Basic Information

4.2.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hubei Sanonda Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hubei Sanonda Business Overview

4.3 Jiangsu Fengshan Group

4.3.1 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Business Overview

4.4 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

4.4.1 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Basic Information

4.4.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Business Overview

4.5 Monsanto

4.5.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.5.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Monsanto Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.6 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

4.6.1 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Business Overview

4.7 Adama

4.7.1 Adama Basic Information

4.7.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Adama Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Adama Business Overview

4.8 Syngenta

4.8.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.8.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Syngenta Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.9 KWIN Joint-stock

4.9.1 KWIN Joint-stock Basic Information

4.9.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 KWIN Joint-stock Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 KWIN Joint-stock Business Overview

4.10 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

4.10.1 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Basic Information

4.10.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Business Overview

4.11 Nufarm

4.11.1 Nufarm Basic Information

4.11.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Nufarm Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Nufarm Business Overview

4.12 Bayer

4.12.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.12.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Bayer Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.13 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

4.13.1 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.13.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Business Overview

4.14 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

4.14.1 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Basic Information

4.14.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Business Overview

4.15 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

4.15.1 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Basic Information

4.15.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Business Overview

4.16 Dow AgroSciences

4.16.1 Dow AgroSciences Basic Information

4.16.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Dow AgroSciences Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview

4.17 Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

4.17.1 Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Basic Information

4.17.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Business Overview

4.18 Albaugh

4.18.1 Albaugh Basic Information

4.18.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Albaugh Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Albaugh Business Overview

4.19 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

4.19.1 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Basic Information

4.19.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Business Overview

4.20 Bailing Agrochemical

4.20.1 Bailing Agrochemical Basic Information

4.20.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Bailing Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Bailing Agrochemical Business Overview

4.21 DuPont

4.21.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.21.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 DuPont Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.22 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

4.22.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Basic Information

4.22.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Business Overview

4.23 Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

4.23.1 Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical Basic Information

4.23.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical Business Overview

4.24 BASF

4.24.1 BASF Basic Information

4.24.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 BASF Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 BASF Business Overview

4.25 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

4.25.1 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.25.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Business Overview

4.26 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

4.26.1 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Basic Information

4.26.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.26.3 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.26.4 Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals Business Overview

4.27 Gharda

4.27.1 Gharda Basic Information

4.27.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.27.3 Gharda Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.27.4 Gharda Business Overview

4.28 Qingdao Kyx Chemical

4.28.1 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Basic Information

4.28.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.28.3 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.28.4 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Business Overview

4.29 Nanjing Red Sun

4.29.1 Nanjing Red Sun Basic Information

4.29.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.29.3 Nanjing Red Sun Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.29.4 Nanjing Red Sun Business Overview

4.30 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

4.30.1 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.30.2 Agrochemical and Pesticide Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.30.3 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticide Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.30.4 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Business Overview

….Continued

