The Acrylate Monomer market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Acrylate Monomer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrylate Monomer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrylate Monomer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylate Monomer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylate Monomer market covered in Chapter 4:

Evonik

SIBUR

DuPont

Sartomer (Arkema)

BASF

Hexion

Dow Chemical Company

Allnex

ExxonMobil

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylate Monomer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylate Monomer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Textiles

Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.5.3 Butyl Acrylate

1.5.4 Ethyl Acrylate

1.5.5 Methyl Acrylate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Textiles

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

