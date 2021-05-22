Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Abrasives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Abrasives market covered in Chapter 4:

NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION

Robert Bosch GmbH

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

The 3M Company

TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

KWH Mirka

DRONCO GmBH

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Abrasives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Natural

Synthetic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Abrasives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

E&E Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Abrasives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Natural

1.5.3 Synthetic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Abrasives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Machinery

1.6.4 Metal Fabrication

1.6.5 E&E Equipment

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Abrasives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Abrasives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Abrasives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Abrasives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Abrasives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Abrasives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Abrasives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION

4.1.1 NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION Basic Information

4.1.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION Business Overview

4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd.

4.3.1 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Saint-Gobain S.A.

4.4.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Basic Information

4.4.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Business Overview

4.5 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

4.5.1 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Basic Information

4.5.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Business Overview

4.6 The 3M Company

4.6.1 The 3M Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 The 3M Company Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 The 3M Company Business Overview

4.7 TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

4.7.1 TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Basic Information

4.7.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Business Overview

4.8 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

4.8.1 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 KWH Mirka

4.9.1 KWH Mirka Basic Information

4.9.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 KWH Mirka Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 KWH Mirka Business Overview

4.10 DRONCO GmBH

4.10.1 DRONCO GmBH Basic Information

4.10.2 Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DRONCO GmBH Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DRONCO GmBH Business Overview

5 Global Abrasives Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Abrasives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Abrasives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

….continued

