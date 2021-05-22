The global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market covered in Chapter 4:
Yangnong Jiangsu
Haichen
PPG
Monsanto
Bayer
Nanhua Sinopec
Dacheng Shandong
Pengyu Jiangsu
Sumitomo Chemical
Fenghuangdao Yangzhou
Kureha
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
CP
GR
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Disinfectant
Deodorant
Pesticide
Other Chemicals
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 CP
1.5.3 GR
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Disinfectant
1.6.3 Deodorant
1.6.4 Pesticide
1.6.5 Other Chemicals
1.7 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene
3.2.3 Labor Cost of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Yangnong Jiangsu
4.1.1 Yangnong Jiangsu Basic Information
4.1.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Yangnong Jiangsu 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Yangnong Jiangsu Business Overview
4.2 Haichen
4.2.1 Haichen Basic Information
4.2.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Haichen 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Haichen Business Overview
4.3 PPG
4.3.1 PPG Basic Information
4.3.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 PPG 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 PPG Business Overview
4.4 Monsanto
4.4.1 Monsanto Basic Information
4.4.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Monsanto 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Monsanto Business Overview
4.5 Bayer
4.5.1 Bayer Basic Information
4.5.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Bayer 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Bayer Business Overview
4.6 Nanhua Sinopec
4.6.1 Nanhua Sinopec Basic Information
4.6.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Nanhua Sinopec 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Nanhua Sinopec Business Overview
4.7 Dacheng Shandong
4.7.1 Dacheng Shandong Basic Information
4.7.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Dacheng Shandong 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Dacheng Shandong Business Overview
4.8 Pengyu Jiangsu
4.8.1 Pengyu Jiangsu Basic Information
4.8.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Pengyu Jiangsu 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Pengyu Jiangsu Business Overview
4.9 Sumitomo Chemical
4.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information
4.9.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview
4.10 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou
4.10.1 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou Basic Information
4.10.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou Business Overview
4.11 Kureha
4.11.1 Kureha Basic Information
4.11.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Kureha 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Kureha Business Overview5 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Under COVID-19
….continued
