The global 1, 6-Hexanediol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 1, 6-Hexanediol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market covered in Chapter 4:

Lishui Nanming Chemical

BASF

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

Perstorp

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Purity grade 99.7%

Purity grade 99%

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 1, 6-Hexanediol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polyester Plasticizers

Polyurethane

Coating

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Purity grade 99.7%

1.5.3 Purity grade 99%

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polyester Plasticizers

1.6.3 Polyurethane

1.6.4 Coating

1.7 1, 6-Hexanediol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 1, 6-Hexanediol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 1, 6-Hexanediol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1, 6-Hexanediol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 1, 6-Hexanediol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 1, 6-Hexanediol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lishui Nanming Chemical

4.1.1 Lishui Nanming Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lishui Nanming Chemical 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lishui Nanming Chemical Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

4.2.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF Business Overview

4.3 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

4.3.1 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 1, 6-Hexanediol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

