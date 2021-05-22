Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wood Tar Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Wood Tar market covered in Chapter 4:
Verdi Life
Auson
Skandian Group
Xinzhongxing Biomass
Lacq
Kemet
Eco Oil
Fusheng Carbon
Albert Kerbl
S.P.S. BV
Shuanghui Active Carbon
Bashles
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wood Tar market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Hardwood Tars
Resinous Tars
Other Tars
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wood Tar market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Animal Husbandry
Ship Coatings
Construction Coatings
Other Applications
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Wood Tar Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Hardwood Tars
1.5.3 Resinous Tars
1.5.4 Other Tars
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Wood Tar Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Animal Husbandry
1.6.3 Ship Coatings
1.6.4 Construction Coatings
1.6.5 Other Applications
1.7 Wood Tar Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wood Tar Industry Development
… continued
