Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Tungsten Carbide Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Tungsten Carbide market covered in Chapter 4:

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co Ltd

China Tungsten & Hightech Materials Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Noble Group

Jiangxi Tungsten Holdings Group Co Ltd

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co Ltd

China Minmetals Corporation

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co Ltd

Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co Ltd

Japan New Metals Co Ltd

TaeguTec Ltd

Kohsei Co Ltd

Zigong Cemented Carbide Co Ltd

Xiamen Tungsten Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

CB-CERATIZIT CN

CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Goode Tungsten Carbide Co., Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Tungsten Carbide market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cutting Tools

Mining & Drilling Tools

Wear Parts

Mill Products

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Tungsten Carbide market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Mining & Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Other Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cutting Tools

1.5.3 Mining & Drilling Tools

1.5.4 Wear Parts

1.5.5 Mill Products

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive Industry

1.6.3 Oil & Gas Industry

1.6.4 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.6.5 Mining & Construction Industry

1.6.6 Electronics Industry

1.6.7 Other Industry

1.7 Tungsten Carbide Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tungsten Carbide Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

… continued

