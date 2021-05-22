Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Tungsten Carbide Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Tungsten Carbide market covered in Chapter 4:
Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co Ltd
China Tungsten & Hightech Materials Co Ltd
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Noble Group
Jiangxi Tungsten Holdings Group Co Ltd
Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co Ltd
China Minmetals Corporation
Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co Ltd
Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co Ltd
Japan New Metals Co Ltd
TaeguTec Ltd
Kohsei Co Ltd
Zigong Cemented Carbide Co Ltd
Xiamen Tungsten Co Ltd
ALMT Corp
CB-CERATIZIT CN
CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Zhuzhou Goode Tungsten Carbide Co., Ltd
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Tungsten Carbide market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Cutting Tools
Mining & Drilling Tools
Wear Parts
Mill Products
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Tungsten Carbide market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automotive Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Aerospace & Defense Industry
Mining & Construction Industry
Electronics Industry
Other Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Cutting Tools
1.5.3 Mining & Drilling Tools
1.5.4 Wear Parts
1.5.5 Mill Products
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive Industry
1.6.3 Oil & Gas Industry
1.6.4 Aerospace & Defense Industry
1.6.5 Mining & Construction Industry
1.6.6 Electronics Industry
1.6.7 Other Industry
1.7 Tungsten Carbide Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tungsten Carbide Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
… continued
