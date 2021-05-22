Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Nylon Film Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Nylon Film market covered in Chapter 4:
Hyosung
Optimum Plastic
UBE Industries
Nippon Gohsei
Raj Packing Industries
Molecule Enterprise
Bemis
Sojitz Pla-Net
Cangzhou Donghong Packing Material
Kolon Industries
Toray
Unitika
Shouguang Jianyuanchun
DOMO Chemicals
Toyobo
M&Q Packaging Corporation
Biaxis
Xiamen Changsu
THAIPOLYAMIDE
Honeywell
FSPG Hi-tech
Shanghai Zidong Chemical
KNF
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Nylon Film market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Nylon 6
Nylon 10
Nylon 12
Nylon 66
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Nylon Film market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Requirements of Food Packaging
Chemical Products Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Electronic Packaging Materials
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Nylon Film Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Nylon 6
1.5.3 Nylon 10
1.5.4 Nylon 12
1.5.5 Nylon 66
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Nylon Film Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Requirements of Food Packaging
1.6.3 Chemical Products Packaging
1.6.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.6.5 Electronic Packaging Materials
1.7 Nylon Film Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nylon Film Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
… continued
