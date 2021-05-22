Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Copper Tubes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Copper Tubes market covered in Chapter 4:

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc.

Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.

Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.

Wolverine Tube, Inc.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory

MM Kembla

Small Tube Products

Mehta Tubes Ltd.

HALCOR Metal Works S.A.

Poongsan Corporation

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd.

Luvata Oy

KME AG

SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Wieland-Werke AG

Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V.

Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek

Hailiang Group Co., Ltd.

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

H & H Tube

Cerro Flow Products LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Copper Tubes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Brass

Cupro-nickel & Nickel silver

Refined

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Copper Tubes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical industry

Manufacturing industry

Automobile

Aerospace

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Copper Tubes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Brass

1.5.3 Cupro-nickel & Nickel silver

1.5.4 Refined

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Copper Tubes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical industry

1.6.3 Manufacturing industry

1.6.4 Automobile

1.6.5 Aerospace

1.7 Copper Tubes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Copper Tubes Industry Development

… continued

