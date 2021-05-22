Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Carbon Thermoplastic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Carbon Thermoplastic market covered in Chapter 4:

Teijin Ltd.

Quickstep Holdings Limited

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

TenCate

Cytec Industries, Inc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The DOW Chemical Company

FiberForge

PlastiComp

SGL Group—The Carbon Company

BASF SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Honeywell Industrial Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Carbon Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Carbon Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of contents

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyamide

1.5.3 Polypropylene

1.5.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide

1.5.5 Polyetherimide

1.5.6 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

1.5.7 Polycarbonate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace Engineering

1.6.3 Automotive Engineering

1.6.4 Civil Engineering

1.6.5 Carbon Fiber Microelectrodes

1.6.6 Sport and Recreation

1.7 Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Development

… continued

