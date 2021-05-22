The Market Eagle

Global Biofertilizers Market Research Report 2020-2026

Bywiseguyreports

May 22, 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biofertilizers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biofertilizers market covered in Chapter 4:
Lallemand Inc.
CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
Rizobacter Argentina SA
Monsanto BioAg
Novozymes A/S
Symborg SL
Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Limited
Biomax Naturals
Camson Biotechnologies Limited
Agri Life
National Fertilizer Ltd
Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd
Agrinos AS
Antibiotice S.A

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biofertilizers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Nitrogen fixing
Phosphate solubilizing
Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biofertilizers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Seed Treatment
Soil Treatment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa

Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026

 

Table of contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Nitrogen fixing

1.5.3 Phosphate solubilizing
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Seed Treatment
1.6.3 Soil Treatment
1.7 Biofertilizers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofertilizers Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News

… continued

