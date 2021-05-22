Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aluminium Sulfate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aluminium Sulfate market covered in Chapter 4:

Kemira

Zibo chuandong aluminum sulfate(CN)

Zibo Dazhong Chemical(CN)

Zibo hongguidong huagong(CN)

Taizhou yongbo biological product(CN)

Zibo guangzheng aluminum chemical(CN)

Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals(CN)

Hangzhou yunhe aluminum sulfate(CN)

Zibo duxing purifier(CN)

Zibo boshan win-win chemicals(CN)

Shandong zhengjin high polymer material(CN)

Affinity Chemical LLC(US)

Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development(CN)

Taixing xingyun chemical(CN)

Shandong sanfeng group(CN)

Thatcher Company(US)

Zibo yuanyuan chemical(CN)

Holland Company(HL)

USALCO(US)

Bisley group(AU)

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aluminium Sulfate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aluminium Sulfate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Water Treatment

Paper mills

Dye

Synthetic catalyst production

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of contents

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Sulfate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Industrial Grade

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5.4 Cosmetic Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aluminium Sulfate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Water Treatment

1.6.3 Paper mills

1.6.4 Dye

1.6.5 Synthetic catalyst production

1.6.6 Pharmaceutical

1.6.7 Cosmetics

1.7 Aluminium Sulfate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminium Sulfate Industry Development

… continued

