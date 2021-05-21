The global Magnesia market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Magnesia market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Magnesia industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Magnesia Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Magnesia market covered in Chapter 4:

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Imerys

Hebei Meishen

Qinghua Refractory Group

Ube Material Industries

Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group

Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

K+S Group

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Primier Magnesia

RHI AG

Nedmag Industries

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Magnesita Refratários

Baymag

Jiachen Group

Haicheng Houying Group

SMZ Jelsava

Navarras SA

Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite

Magnezit Group

Haicheng Huayu Group

Grecian Magnesite

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

ICL Industrial

Zehui Chemicals

Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry

Industrias Penoles

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Magnesia market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dead-Burned Magnesia

Fused Magnesia

Caustic Calcined Magnesia

Synthetic Magnesia

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Magnesia market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Magnesia Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dead-Burned Magnesia

1.5.3 Fused Magnesia

1.5.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesia

1.5.5 Synthetic Magnesia

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Magnesia Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Refractories Industry

1.6.3 Agriculture Industry

1.6.4 Chemical Intermediates

1.6.5 Construction Industry

1.6.6 Other Applications

1.7 Magnesia Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Magnesia Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Magnesia Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Magnesia Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Magnesia

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Magnesia

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Magnesia Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

4.1.1 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Basic Information

4.1.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Business Overview

4.2 Imerys

4.2.1 Imerys Basic Information

4.2.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Imerys Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Imerys Business Overview

4.3 Hebei Meishen

4.3.1 Hebei Meishen Basic Information

4.3.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hebei Meishen Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hebei Meishen Business Overview

4.4 Qinghua Refractory Group

4.4.1 Qinghua Refractory Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Qinghua Refractory Group Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Qinghua Refractory Group Business Overview

4.5 Ube Material Industries

4.5.1 Ube Material Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

…continued

