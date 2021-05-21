The global Magnesia market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Magnesia market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Magnesia industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Magnesia Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Magnesia market covered in Chapter 4:
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Imerys
Hebei Meishen
Qinghua Refractory Group
Ube Material Industries
Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group
Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
K+S Group
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Primier Magnesia
RHI AG
Nedmag Industries
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Magnesita Refratários
Baymag
Jiachen Group
Haicheng Houying Group
SMZ Jelsava
Navarras SA
Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite
Magnezit Group
Haicheng Huayu Group
Grecian Magnesite
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
ICL Industrial
Zehui Chemicals
Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry
Industrias Penoles
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Magnesia market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Dead-Burned Magnesia
Fused Magnesia
Caustic Calcined Magnesia
Synthetic Magnesia
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Magnesia market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Refractories Industry
Agriculture Industry
Chemical Intermediates
Construction Industry
Other Applications
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Magnesia Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Dead-Burned Magnesia
1.5.3 Fused Magnesia
1.5.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesia
1.5.5 Synthetic Magnesia
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Magnesia Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Refractories Industry
1.6.3 Agriculture Industry
1.6.4 Chemical Intermediates
1.6.5 Construction Industry
1.6.6 Other Applications
1.7 Magnesia Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Magnesia Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Magnesia Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Magnesia Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Magnesia
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Magnesia
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Magnesia Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
4.1.1 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Basic Information
4.1.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Business Overview
4.2 Imerys
4.2.1 Imerys Basic Information
4.2.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Imerys Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Imerys Business Overview
4.3 Hebei Meishen
4.3.1 Hebei Meishen Basic Information
4.3.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hebei Meishen Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hebei Meishen Business Overview
4.4 Qinghua Refractory Group
4.4.1 Qinghua Refractory Group Basic Information
4.4.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Qinghua Refractory Group Magnesia Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Qinghua Refractory Group Business Overview
4.5 Ube Material Industries
4.5.1 Ube Material Industries Basic Information
4.5.2 Magnesia Product Profiles, Application and Specification
…continued
