Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Yeast Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Yeast market covered in Chapter 4:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Leiber GmbH

Kerry Group Plc

LEVAPAN

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

Cargill

Associated British Foods Plc

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Bio Springer S.A

Pacific Ethanol, Inc

Lesaffre

Incorporated

Nutreco N.V

Biomin Holding GmbH

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Synergy Flavors, Inc

Alltech, Inc

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Yeast market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dry yeast

Fresh yeast

Instant Yeast

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Yeast market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food and Beverage

Feed and Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Yeast Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dry yeast

1.5.3 Fresh yeast

1.5.4 Instant Yeast

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Yeast Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food and Beverage

1.6.3 Feed and Others

1.7 Yeast Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Yeast Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Yeast Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Yeast Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Yeast

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Yeast

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Yeast Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

4.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview

4.2 Leiber GmbH

4.2.1 Leiber GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Leiber GmbH Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Leiber GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Kerry Group Plc

4.3.1 Kerry Group Plc Basic Information

4.3.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kerry Group Plc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kerry Group Plc Business Overview

4.4 LEVAPAN

4.4.1 LEVAPAN Basic Information

4.4.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LEVAPAN Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LEVAPAN Business Overview

4.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

4.5.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.6 Lallemand Inc

4.6.1 Lallemand Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Lallemand Inc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Lallemand Inc Business Overview

4.7 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

4.7.1 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Cargill

4.8.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.8.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Cargill Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.9 Associated British Foods Plc

4.9.1 Associated British Foods Plc Basic Information

4.9.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Associated British Foods Plc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Associated British Foods Plc Business Overview

4.10 Sensient Technologies Corporation

4.10.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sensient Technologies Corporation Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Bio Springer S.A

4.11.1 Bio Springer S.A Basic Information

4.11.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Bio Springer S.A Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Bio Springer S.A Business Overview

4.12 Pacific Ethanol, Inc

4.12.1 Pacific Ethanol, Inc Basic Information

4.12.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Pacific Ethanol, Inc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Pacific Ethanol, Inc Business Overview

4.13 Lesaffre

4.13.1 Lesaffre Basic Information

4.13.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Lesaffre Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Lesaffre Business Overview

4.14 Incorporated

4.14.1 Incorporated Basic Information

4.14.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Incorporated Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Incorporated Business Overview

4.15 Nutreco N.V

4.15.1 Nutreco N.V Basic Information

4.15.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Nutreco N.V Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Nutreco N.V Business Overview

4.16 Biomin Holding GmbH

4.16.1 Biomin Holding GmbH Basic Information

4.16.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Biomin Holding GmbH Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Biomin Holding GmbH Business Overview

4.17 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

4.17.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Basic Information

4.17.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Business Overview

4.18 Synergy Flavors, Inc

4.18.1 Synergy Flavors, Inc Basic Information

4.18.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Synergy Flavors, Inc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Synergy Flavors, Inc Business Overview

4.19 Alltech, Inc

4.19.1 Alltech, Inc Basic Information

4.19.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Alltech, Inc Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Alltech, Inc Business Overview

4.20 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

4.20.1 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.20.2 Yeast Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd Yeast Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd Business Overview

5 Global Yeast Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Yeast Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Yeast Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Yeast Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Yeast Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Yeast Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Yeast Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Yeast Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Yeast Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Yeast Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Yeast Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Yeast Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Yeast Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Yeast Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Yeast Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Yeast Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Yeast Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Yeast Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Yeast Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Yeast Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Yeast Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Yeast Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Yeast Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Yeast Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Yeast Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

