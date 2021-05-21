The global Wood Flooring market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Wood Flooring market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Wood Flooring industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wood Flooring Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wood Flooring market covered in Chapter 4:

Nature Home Holding Company Limited (China)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd. (China)

A&W (Shanghai) Woods Co., Ltd. (China)

Boa-Franc, Inc. (Canada)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring (USA)

Magnum (Czech Republic)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Barlinek SA (Poland)

F Junckers Industrier A/S (Denmark)

Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)

Pergo (Sweden)

Mullican Flooring, LP (USA)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)

Khrs Group (Sweden)

Kronospan (Austria)

Dalian JiaYang Wood Products Co., Ltd. (China)

British Hardwoods (UK)

Tarkett S. A. (France)

ARK Floors Inc. (USA)

Anderson Hardwood Floors, Inc. (USA)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solid Wood Flooring

Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wood Flooring Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solid Wood Flooring

1.5.3 Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

1.5.4 Engineered Wood Flooring

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wood Flooring Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Wood Flooring Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wood Flooring Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Wood Flooring Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Wood Flooring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wood Flooring

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wood Flooring

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wood Flooring Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Nature Home Holding Company Limited (China)

4.1.1 Nature Home Holding Company Limited (China) Basic Information

4.1.2 Wood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Nature Home Holding Company Limited (China) Wood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Nature Home Holding Company Limited (China) Business Overview

4.2 Boral Limited (Australia)

4.2.1 Boral Limited (Australia) Basic Information

4.2.2 Wood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Boral Limited (Australia) Wood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Boral Limited (Australia) Business Overview

4.3 Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd. (China)

4.3.1 Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd. (China) Basic Information

4.3.2 Wood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Power Dekor Group Co., Ltd. (China) Wood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

