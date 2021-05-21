The global Waterproof Tapes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Waterproof Tapes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Waterproof Tapes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waterproof Tapes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waterproof Tapes market covered in Chapter 4:

Huntsman International LLC.

Bostik

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Ashland

Gougeon Brothers, Inc

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

Johnson & Johnson Services

Sika AG

3M

Engineered Bonding Solutions

Master Bond

WEICON GmbH & Co. KG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Chowgule Construction Chemicals

H.B. Fuller Company

Parson Adhesives, Inc

Anabond

Furukawa Electric

Permabond LLC.

Gurit

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterproof Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acrylic

Silicone

Butyl

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterproof Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Medical

Packaging and Transportation

Electrical Insulation

Automotive

Aircraft/Aerospace

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acrylic

1.5.3 Silicone

1.5.4 Butyl

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Medical

1.6.4 Packaging and Transportation

1.6.5 Electrical Insulation

1.6.6 Automotive

1.6.7 Aircraft/Aerospace

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Waterproof Tapes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterproof Tapes Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waterproof Tapes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waterproof Tapes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterproof Tapes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterproof Tapes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterproof Tapes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Huntsman International LLC.

4.1.1 Huntsman International LLC. Basic Information

4.1.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Huntsman International LLC. Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Huntsman International LLC. Business Overview

4.2 Bostik

4.2.1 Bostik Basic Information

4.2.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bostik Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bostik Business Overview

4.3 Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

4.3.1 Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited Business Overview

4.4 Ashland

4.4.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.4.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ashland Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.5 Gougeon Brothers, Inc

4.5.1 Gougeon Brothers, Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Gougeon Brothers, Inc Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Gougeon Brothers, Inc Business Overview

4.6 Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd

4.6.1 Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd Business Overview

4.7 OLYMPUS CORPORATION

4.7.1 OLYMPUS CORPORATION Basic Information

4.7.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 OLYMPUS CORPORATION Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 OLYMPUS CORPORATION Business Overview

4.8 Johnson & Johnson Services

4.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Basic Information

4.8.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Services Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Services Business Overview

4.9 Sika AG

4.9.1 Sika AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sika AG Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sika AG Business Overview

4.10 3M

4.10.1 3M Basic Information

4.10.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 3M Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 3M Business Overview

4.11 Engineered Bonding Solutions

4.11.1 Engineered Bonding Solutions Basic Information

4.11.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Engineered Bonding Solutions Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Engineered Bonding Solutions Business Overview

4.12 Master Bond

4.12.1 Master Bond Basic Information

4.12.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Master Bond Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Master Bond Business Overview

4.13 WEICON GmbH & Co. KG

4.13.1 WEICON GmbH & Co. KG Basic Information

4.13.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 WEICON GmbH & Co. KG Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 WEICON GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

4.14 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4.14.1 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Chowgule Construction Chemicals

4.15.1 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Basic Information

4.15.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Chowgule Construction Chemicals Business Overview

4.16 H.B. Fuller Company

4.16.1 H.B. Fuller Company Basic Information

4.16.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 H.B. Fuller Company Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 H.B. Fuller Company Business Overview

4.17 Parson Adhesives, Inc

4.17.1 Parson Adhesives, Inc Basic Information

4.17.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Parson Adhesives, Inc Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Parson Adhesives, Inc Business Overview

4.18 Anabond

4.18.1 Anabond Basic Information

4.18.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Anabond Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Anabond Business Overview

4.19 Furukawa Electric

4.19.1 Furukawa Electric Basic Information

4.19.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Furukawa Electric Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Furukawa Electric Business Overview

4.20 Permabond LLC.

4.20.1 Permabond LLC. Basic Information

4.20.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Permabond LLC. Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Permabond LLC. Business Overview

4.21 Gurit

4.21.1 Gurit Basic Information

4.21.2 Waterproof Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Gurit Waterproof Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Gurit Business Overview

5 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Waterproof Tapes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Waterproof Tapes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Waterproof Tapes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Waterproof Tapes Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Waterproof Tapes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Acrylic Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Silicone Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Butyl Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Waterproof Tapes Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Waterproof Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Medical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Packaging and Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Electrical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Aircraft/Aerospace Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.8 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Waterproof Tapes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Waterproof Tapes Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Acrylic Features

Figure Silicone Features

Figure Butyl Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Waterproof Tapes Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Waterproof Tapes Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Construction Description

Figure Medical Description

Figure Packaging and Transportation Description

Figure Electrical Insulation Description

Figure Automotive Description

….continued

