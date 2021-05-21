Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water Based Adhesive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water Based Adhesive industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Arkema

Toyomorton

Sika

Bayer MaterialScience

Cyberbond

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel

Masterbond

Ashland

H.B. Fuller

3M

Adhesive Research

BASF

Evonik Industries

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

By Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Furniture

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Based Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural

1.2.2 Synthetic

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Furniture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Water Based Adhesive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water Based Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water Based Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

3.1 United States Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

5.1 China Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Water Based Adhesive Market Analysis

8.1 India Water Based Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Water Based Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Water Based Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

