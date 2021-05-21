The Global market for Vitamin B12 is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Vitamin B12, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Vitamin B12 industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hebei Huarong Pharmaceutical

Ncpc Victor

Sanofi

Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical

Hebei Yuxing Bio-Engineering

By Type:

Pharma Grade

Feed Grade

Food Grade

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vitamin B12 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pharma Grade

1.2.2 Feed Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Dietary Supplements

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Feed Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

