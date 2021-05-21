Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Toner Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Toner market covered in Chapter 4:
Royal Precision Technology
Integral GmbH
AQC Group
IMEX
Mitsubishi Chemical
HG Technologies
ACM Technologies
Canon
ZEON
Tomoegawa
Mikasa Sangyo
Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited
Toner Technology
QuickLabel Systems
Trend Tone Imaging
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Toner market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Magnetic
Non-Magnetic
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Toner market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Monochrome printing
Color printing
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Toner Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Magnetic
1.5.3 Non-Magnetic
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Toner Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Monochrome printing
1.6.3 Color printing
1.7 Toner Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Toner Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Toner Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Toner Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Toner
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Toner
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Toner Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Royal Precision Technology
4.1.1 Royal Precision Technology Basic Information
4.1.2 Toner Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Royal Precision Technology Toner Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Royal Precision Technology Business Overview
4.2 Integral GmbH
4.2.1 Integral GmbH Basic Information
4.2.2 Toner Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Integral GmbH Toner Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Integral GmbH Business Overview
4.3 AQC Group
4.3.1 AQC Group Basic Information
4.3.2 Toner Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 AQC Group Toner Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 AQC Group Business Overview
4.4 IMEX
4.4.1 IMEX Basic Information
4.4.2 Toner Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 IMEX Toner Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 IMEX Business Overview
4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
….continued
