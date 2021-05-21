The global Thermoset Molding Compounds market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Thermoset Molding Compounds market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Thermoset Molding Compounds industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Thermoset Molding Compounds Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Thermoset Molding Compounds market covered in Chapter 4:

Evonik Industries AG

Rogers Corporation

Hexion Inc

Ashland Global Holding Inc

Huntsman Corporation

Kolon Industries Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Plastics Engineering Company

Kyocera Chemical Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thermoset Molding Compounds market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Urea Formaldehyde Resin

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thermoset Molding Compounds market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Phenolic Resin

1.5.3 Epoxy Resin

1.5.4 Polyester Resin

1.5.5 Urea Formaldehyde Resin

1.5.6 Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Aerospace

1.6.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Thermoset Molding Compounds Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermoset Molding Compounds Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Thermoset Molding Compounds Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermoset Molding Compounds

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Thermoset Molding Compounds

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Thermoset Molding Compounds Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Evonik Industries AG

4.1.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Evonik Industries AG Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.2 Rogers Corporation

4.2.1 Rogers Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rogers Corporation Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rogers Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Hexion Inc

4.3.1 Hexion Inc Basic Information

4.3.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hexion Inc Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hexion Inc Business Overview

4.4 Ashland Global Holding Inc

4.4.1 Ashland Global Holding Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ashland Global Holding Inc Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ashland Global Holding Inc Business Overview

4.5 Huntsman Corporation

4.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Huntsman Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Kolon Industries Inc

4.6.1 Kolon Industries Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kolon Industries Inc Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kolon Industries Inc Business Overview

4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

4.7.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eastman Chemical Company Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.8 BASF SE

4.8.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.8.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BASF SE Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.9 Plastics Engineering Company

4.9.1 Plastics Engineering Company Basic Information

4.9.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Plastics Engineering Company Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Plastics Engineering Company Business Overview

4.10 Kyocera Chemical Corporation

4.10.1 Kyocera Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kyocera Chemical Corporation Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kyocera Chemical Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Phenolic Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Epoxy Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Polyester Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Urea Formaldehyde Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Melamine Formaldehyde Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Aerospace Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Electrical & Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Phenolic Resin Features

Figure Epoxy Resin Features

Figure Polyester Resin Features

Figure Urea Formaldehyde Resin Features

Figure Melamine Formaldehyde Resin Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Automotive Description

Figure Aerospace Description

Figure Electrical & Electronics Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermoset Molding Compounds Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Thermoset Molding Compounds

Figure Production Process of Thermoset Molding Compounds

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermoset Molding Compounds

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Evonik Industries AG Profile

Table Evonik Industries AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Rogers Corporation Profile

Table Rogers Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hexion Inc Profile

Table Hexion Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ashland Global Holding Inc Profile

Table Ashland Global Holding Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huntsman Corporation Profile

Table Huntsman Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kolon Industries Inc Profile

Table Kolon Industries Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Table Eastman Chemical Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF SE Profile

Table BASF SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Plastics Engineering Company Profile

Table Plastics Engineering Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kyocera Chemical Corporation Profile

Table Kyocera Chemical Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

